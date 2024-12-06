FBI arrests man in Seattle wanted in connection with a July attempted murder in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – On Friday, a 46-year-old man was arrested in Seattle in connection with a July 9, 2024, shooting in Lompoc that resulted in a gunshot wound to a woman.

On July 9, 2024, around 6:44 p.m., officers were dispatched for a gunshot victim in the 1000 block of West Walnut Avenue stated a press release from the Lompoc Police Department Friday.

Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to her left arm near her axilla, or armpit area, and she taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment detailed the Lompoc Police Department.

According to Lompoc Police, the suspected shooter had fled the area before the arrival of officers, but their investigation identified him as a 46-year-old man.

The shooting had allegedly stemmed from a domestic dispute stated the Lompoc Police Department.

On Dec. 6, investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation located and arrested the 46-year-old in the Seattle, Washington area on an outstanding warrant for attempted murder explained the Lompoc Police Department.

Your News Channel reached out to the Lompoc Police Department for more information about the medical status of the woman who was shot, the nature of her relationship with the alleged shooter, the current location of the arrested man, and his next potential court appearance and are awaiting a response.