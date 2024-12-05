Water floods West McCoy Lane in Santa Maria, sinkhole causes at least one car accident

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- A section of West McCoy Lane near Broadway was closed Thursday night following an apparent water-line break that flooded the road, opened up a sinkhole and lead to a minor car accident.



A resident called your News Channel about the issue around 6:30 p.m. They said there was water on the road and a car had driven into a sinkhole. Video posted on social media showed an SUV with its front right tire stuck in the sinkhole, which opened up on a portion of road just outside The Natural Cafe. The driver and passengers were not injured, according to a Santa Maria Police Department watch commander. The sinkhole grew larger over time, crumbling a portion of the street around it.



A steady flow of water and a thick layer of mud covered West McCoy Lane for at least a couple of blocks. West McCoy Lane is closed between Broadway and Professional Parkway, with drivers forced to detour at Depot Street. There is no timetable for reopening the road.



Firefighters were able to shut off water as they began working to identify the issue, according to police officers monitoring the area. The Country Club Village Greens complex put up fencing in its entryway to keep drivers from going through the flooding.