The 4th Annual Single Parent Giveback in full effect gifting 7 families this Christmas

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- The 4th Annual Single Parent Giveback is in full effect bringing 7 Central Coast families a magical Christmas this year.

Founder's Natalie Davis from San Luis Obispo and Kisa Maxwell from Nipomo endured being single mother's together. They know far too well the emotional and financial strain a single parent or grandparent challenges, specifically during the holidays.



“These families stem from people who have lost their spouse in some way, who are, have lost both parents.. and who also are families and parents that work so hard day in and day out," said Maxwell.

Four years ago, they began their philanthropy by giving single mother's Christmas Trees. Now, these two best friends rally their communities together to give families the opportunity to make their children's wish lists a reality.



“We're all deserving and your children are all deserving, and we just want to bring joy to the lives of these children and the lives of these single parents," said Davis.

Through their social media instagram account @singleparentgiveback and their personal accounts people nominate families who they believe need support during the holidays. This year Davis and Maxwell chose 6 mothers and 1 grandmother with a total of 11 children. “Nominations and then all of our donations come through social media outreach and community outreach," said Davis.

All gifts are given to families unwrapped, to give parents the joy of wrapping and gifting their children on Christmas morning. “We like that the children never even have to know about us. That joy for the parent of putting the gifts together, putting the items together, wrapping it.. the child may not necessarily always remember the gift that they got, but the parent is always going to remember how they felt giving it," said Kisa.

The families make a wish list of essentials, clothing, gift cards and special gifts the children request. The founders also ask the families what is their true Christmas wish. “One of the things we actually ask the families are what is your Christmas wish? And a lot of these Christmas wishes are experiences. We have one family that's never been to Disneyland. We have another family that's never been to the snow," said Davis.

This year a local business in Arroyo Grande Donated a check of $2,500 dollars. “So we always ask local businesses if you have experience, driven services or you yourself provide a service. We love any and all donations," said Davis. The giveback will officially happen on December 12th, there is still time to get involved and help these local families. To find out how visit https://kisamaxwellsells.myflodesk.com/singleparentgiveback .