Central Coast rain isn’t stopping holiday travelers from hitting the road

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Travelers are driving up and down the Central Coast for Thanksgiving this week even in the rain.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department advises drivers to take extra precautions.

Fire Captain Scott Safechuck, said accidents can be prevented if people follow road laws and get their vehicles ready before road trips.



“As they're approaching Thanksgiving weekend and they're going to be having travel plans, that they drive a little slower. By keeping a safe distance between you and the cars in front of you and around you, break a little early, driving a little slower, having good windshield wipers and good tire treads. That'll help get you to your destination safe," said Safechuck.

First responders said the main cause of accidents is speed and driving according to the weather elements is key.

“These first rains are causing the oil to lift off of the road systems, and it can be a little slippery or even at slower speeds," said Safechuck.