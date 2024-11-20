Three adults and one juvenile arrested in connection with earlier stabbing and robbery

LOMPOC, Calif. – Three adult men and a male juvenile were arrested in connection with a June stabbing and a July robbery at knifepoint, both in Lompoc, on Tuesday.

According to the Lompoc Police Department, Tuesday's arrests are the conclusion of a months-long investigation of a June 2024 stabbing that injured a juvenile and a separate robbery at knifepoint of another person in July of 2024.

Your News Channel reached out to the Lompoc Police Department Wednesday for more information about those initial crimes and the Lompoc Police Department declined to provide that information due to its relevance to ongoing investigations.

According to Lompoc Police, on Nov. 19, 2024, a multi-agency operation executed search warrants at five different locations and involved the following law enforcement agencies and units: the Lompoc Police Department's Detective Bureau, SWAT, Special Investigations Unit, Community Services Section, and Patrol Units; the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's SWAT team; the Santa Maria Police Department's Drone Team.

During the searches, law enforcement personnel seized one firearm, a quantity of narcotics consistent with sales, and cash shared the Lompoc Police Department.

The following charges were brought against the arrestees who are all believed to be gang members shared the Lompoc Police Department:

A 22-year-old was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, two counts of gang enhancements, conspiracy, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of narcotics for sale

An 18-year-old was arrested for robbery, gang enhancement, carrying a loaded firearm as a gang member, and conspiracy

Another 18-year-old was arrested for robbery, gang enhancement, and conspiracy

A male juvenile was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, two counts of gang enhancements, and conspiracy

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Corporal D. Magana at 805-736-2341.