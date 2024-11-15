Santa Maria Halloween Stabbing victim speaks out after waking up from coma

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Stabbing victim, 65-year-old Bernie DeBoer wanted to share his story with the Santa Maria Community after waking up from a coma.

DeBoer is a disabled elderly man who has been abused by his neighbor's son for the last five years. His last attack was on Halloween morning and it almost took his life.

DeBoer was attacked for the second time by 43-year-old Frank Castillo III in broad daylight. He was walking to the bank less than a mile from his home, when he was hit by a massive rock in the face. Castillo then stabbed DeBoer in the neck and head. He yelled for help and called 911 before collapsing.

DeBoer was found by Santa Maria Police Officers and Firefighters. He was taken to Regional Medical Center. His family said he had major injuries to his arteries and was in a comma. Two weeks later, DeBoer is back at home healing and feeling the need to tell his story.

Castillo physically beat him the first time while DeBoer was on the way to the local Vons market back in 2020. DeBoer was able to file a restraining order against him but did not know it had expired this year.

Family and Friends of DeBoer said they have many questions. They want to know why DeBoer fell through the cracks. They said victims services did not contact him to inform him, his abuser was walking the streets of Santa Maria again with no restrictions.

His loved ones said for the last year, Castillo has roamed around DeBoer's home, verbally taunting him before trying to kill him. Castillo was arrested in the afternoon of Oct 31 by Santa Maria Police Department and was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail with one million dollar bail. He is facing charges of elder abuse and attempted murder.