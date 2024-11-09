Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office takes 1st place at Battle of the Badges

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, in partnership with PLAY, Inc., hosted the 4th Annual Battle of the Badges Softball Tournament on Saturday.

Santa Maria Police, Fire Department and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and Probation participated in a five hour battle at the Hagerman Sports Complex in Santa Maria.

Local non-profit People for Leisure and Youth, Inc., promotes and supports recreational, cultural, social, and art Programs throughout the Santa Maria Valley. The benefit tournament will raise funds that will be invested back into the non-profit and in turn the youth of Santa Maria.

Local First responders said they had fun, letting loose, playing ball and bonding with the community.

“They get to see us and having fun and having a good time and, you know, participate in community events. And for our, firefighter who's in the hospital, get well soon. We want to see you back," said Sheriff's Deputy Shawn Banks.

“Everybody around us in California has been going through a rough time, and it feels good to bring everybody together and be on the same page," said Santa Maria Firefighter Eric Kam.

Law enforcement and firefighters played each team until there was a final winner. The Sheriff's Office took 1st place. The Santa Maria Police Department took 2nd place.



“You know, we work hard, and it's it's good to get out here and have some fun and have a good time with your peers and people that you work with. Maybe not even with the same agency, but interacting out in the community," said Santa Barbara County Probation Officer, Shane Lariba.



“And so, like coming out here and having events like this, it's nice seeing everybody come out and show up to support everybody that works within the community," said Santa Maria Police Officer Anthony Vargas.