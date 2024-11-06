Falcon 9 launch scheduled from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday night

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX announced a Falcon 9 launch carrying 20 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base starting at 11:02 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 and running through 2:12 a.m. Thursday morning.

Backup launch windows have been scheduled on Friday, Nov. 8 beginning at 10:16 p.m.

Of those Starlink satellites, 13 will have Direct-to-Cell capabilities and are destined for a low-Earth orbit following first-stage separation with the Falcon 9 booster assigned to the mission.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here.

After first-stage separation, the Falcon 9 on this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You autonomous drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean as shown in the image below.

This will be the 11th flight for the booster supporting this mission which previously launched the following missions: NASA Crew-7, CRS-29, NROL-186, EarthCARE, Transporter-10, PACE, and four Starlink missions.