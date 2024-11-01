Skip to Content
Unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile test from Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled November 5 through 6

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – An operational test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile has been scheduled between 11:01 p.m. on Nov. 5 and 5:01 a.m. on Nov. 6 from the northern portion of Vandenberg Space Force Base.

According to Air Force Global Strike Command, the ballistic missile test is intended to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear capabilities and the lethality of the nation's nuclear arsenal.

The test is routine and was scheduled years in advance added Space Launch Delta 30 in a press release about the test Friday.

In accordance with diplomatic procedures established through the Hague Code of Conduct, the United States has transmitted a pre-launch notification and notified the government of the Russian Federation detailed Space Launch 30.

