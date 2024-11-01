Santa Maria man arrested in connection with stabbing that hospitalized an elderly man

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 43-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested and a 65-year-old man was hospitalized after a stabbing in the 200 block of East Main Street Thursday.

On Oct. 31, around 8:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to a reported stabbing in the 200 block of East Main Street stated the Santa Maria Police Department in a press release about the incident Friday.

Officers located a 65-year-old man with serious stab wounds and he was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center where he remains in critical but stable condition detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

Detectives identified a 43-year-old Santa Maria man known to the stabbing victim and seen fleeing the scene shortly after the attack as the suspect explained the Santa Maria Police Department.

Around 1:30 p.m., detectives found the 43-year-old at his home in the 200 block of North Depot Street and he was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder and elder abuse shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, the 43-year-old's bail was set at $1 million.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Swanson with the Violent Crimes Unit at 805-928-3781 ext. 1648.