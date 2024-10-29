New CHC solar project provides backup energy source for medical services in case of power outages

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Community Health Centers of the Central Coast (CHC) celebrated the completion of a long-awaited project Tuesday morning that will help guarantee the healthcare provider will sustain important services in case of power outages.

During a ceremony at the CHC Telehealth Hub, officials with CHC, along with Direct Relief, announced the completion of a rooftop solar and battery storage system at the Santa Maria facility.

The project was funded with a $305,000 grant from Direct Relief's Power for Health Initiative, which supports Federally Qualified Health Centers and free and charitable clinics across the United States and globally in building clean energy systems.

CHC said the new solar project will enable its Telehealth Hub to remain operational during power outages.

The Santa Maria facility provides behavioral, psychiatry and primary care through phone and video conferencing and has conducted over 275,000 telehealth visits since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.