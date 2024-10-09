Santa Maria evacuates Cook Street building housing Finance Department and City Attorney’s Office due to gas leak

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria's offices for the Finance Department and City Attorney's Office were evacuated due to a gas leak Wednesday.

No injuries were reported and closure notices have been posted on the building at 206 East Cook Street shared the City of Santa Maria.

At 12:31 p.m. firefighters responded to a call of a gas leak at the Cook Street building and currently, Southern California Gas Company is making repairs detailed the City of Santa Maria.

According to the City of Santa Maria, the building also houses the Utility Billing counter and all staff assigned to the building and in-person bill-payers and business license applicants have been told to remain outside of the building during the response.