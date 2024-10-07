Woman transported with major injuries after vehicle collision on Highway 1 north of Black Road

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – One woman was transported with major injuries after a single-vehicle rollover north of the intersection of Highway 101 and Black Road southwest of Santa Maria.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the woman required help to get out of the vehicle on its roof and first responders were able to get her out within ten minutes of their arrival.

The woman was taken to Marion Regional Medical Center for further treatment shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Highway 1 was closed for about 30 minutes and the cause of the incident is currently under investigation explained the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The image below, courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, shows the general location of the incident as the red flags north of the intersection of Black Road and Highway 1 shown as the red marker.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.