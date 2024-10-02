Santa Maria City Hall increases security following courthouse bombing

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria is increasing security measures at City Hall after the courthouse bombing on September 25th.

Santa Maria Police and City Rangers will search bags and backpacks at every City Council meeting as of October 1st.

"It's pretty common in other government institutions going to concerts, for example. Pretty commonplace to have a check," said Mark van de Kamp with the City of Santa Maria.

Council Members were unanimous in the decision.

City leaders say safety protocols will continue to evolve.