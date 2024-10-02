Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria City Hall increases security following courthouse bombing

By
New
Published 6:59 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria is increasing security measures at City Hall after the courthouse bombing on September 25th.

Santa Maria Police and City Rangers will search bags and backpacks at every City Council meeting as of October 1st.

"It's pretty common in other government institutions going to concerts, for example. Pretty commonplace to have a check," said Mark van de Kamp with the City of Santa Maria.

Council Members were unanimous in the decision.

City leaders say safety protocols will continue to evolve.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content