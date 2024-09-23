Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled Tuesday evening

today at 6:07 pm
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base carrying Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit is scheduled for Tuesday, Sep. 24 beginning at 8:59 p.m.

According to Vandenberg Space Force Base, all launch dates and times are subject to change based on mission parameters.

After the first stage separation, the Falcon 9 booster on the mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You (shown in the image below), an autonomous drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the launch can be found here.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

