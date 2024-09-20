Two women hospitalized after head-on collision on Betteravia Road early Friday morning

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Two women were transported with moderate injuries following a two-vehicle, head-on collision in the 1500 block of Betteravia Road early Friday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, both solo drivers were treated at the scene before being transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for their injuries.

One of the drivers needed some help getting out of the vehicle from first responders shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The cause of the collision, called in around 5:40 a.m. Friday, is currently under investigation added the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.