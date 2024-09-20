Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Two women hospitalized after head-on collision on Betteravia Road early Friday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
New
today at 11:37 am
Published 12:11 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Two women were transported with moderate injuries following a two-vehicle, head-on collision in the 1500 block of Betteravia Road early Friday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, both solo drivers were treated at the scene before being transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for their injuries.

Image

One of the drivers needed some help getting out of the vehicle from first responders shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The cause of the collision, called in around 5:40 a.m. Friday, is currently under investigation added the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
BETTERAVIA ROAD
head-on collision
KEYT
santa barbara county fire department
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content