Santa Maria High student facing disciplinary actions and criminal charges after school threat

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A Santa Maria High student is facing disciplinary actions and criminal penalties after a social media threat against the school was circulated on social media.

Just after midnight on Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) contacted the Santa Maria Police Department about a social media-based threat against Santa Maria High School that was circulating on social media explained the Santa Maria Police Department in a press release Thursday.

Officers were able to locate and make contact with the 14-year-old at their home stated the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, after a search of the 14-year-old's home, it was determined that the threat was not credible and the photograph used in the social media post was taken from Google and not taken by the student.

Police informed the school district about their determination and now the teen is facing disciplinary actions as well as criminal penalties shared the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

"We urge parents and guardians to speak to their children about the responsible use of social media and make this a teachable moment," said Santa Maria Joint Union High School District's Public Information Officer Kenny Klein on Thursday.