For 11th straight year, Day of Hope cancer fundraiser sets new record for money raised

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Once again, the annual Day of Hope cancer fundraiser turned into a record-breaking event.

On Thursday morning, Dignity Health officials revealed this year's event, which was held last month on Aug. 21 in Santa Maria and several other surrounding communities, raised an all-time best amount of $409,013.

The final total was announced during the "Day of Hope Thank You Celebration," a special event held for local media and participating teams.

The total breaks the previous record that was set last year when $373,630 was raised in 2023.

Since the Day of Hope was first held in 2014, the event has set a new record amount raised in each of its 11 years.

Now that this year's funds have been collected, the overall amount that has been raised since 2014 through the Day of Hope has grown to $2,696,630.

Day of Hope is a yearly community fundraising event for Mission Hope Cancer Center, which operates facilities in Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande.

All of the proceeds collected during the event help support cancer patient assistance needs, the acquisition of new technology and equipment, and programs and services.