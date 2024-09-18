Spirit Halloween stores coming to Santa Maria, now open in San Luis Obispo

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Spirit Halloween stores in San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria are set to open by October.

Spirit Halloween staff told Your News Channel there is not an official opening date for the Santa Maria locations yet but they hope to have the Town Center West location open by October 1st.

That store will be at the former Fallas building at 201 Town Center East, across from the Santa Maria Town Center Mall.

Spirit Halloween's store locator also shows a second Santa Maria location coming to the former Boot Barn at 101 South Broadway.

The San Luis Obispo location is at the former Bed Bath & Beyond in the SLO Promenade shopping center at 317 Madonna Road.

For hours and updates, click here.



