Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Hancock College hosts pop-up flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Hancock Vaccination Clinic
Hancock College holds a flu and vaccination clinic on Sept. 18, 2024. (Dave Alley/KEYT)
By
today at 5:37 pm
Published 5:57 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A pop-up clinic Wednesday morning at Allan Hancock College brought out dozens of people who received flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.

For two hours, students, faculty, and staff were able to receive vaccines at the special one-day-only clinic that was held in the school's commons area, near the Student Services building.

The school's Student Health Services Department co-hosted the clinic, along with the Albertsons pharmacy in Orcutt.

Those receiving shots were given a ten percent off coupon for the grocery store.

The vaccine clinic was held during Hancock's "Wellness Wednesday" event that takes place each week.

In addition to the vaccination clinic, people who visited were also able to receive free acupuncture and massages.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Albertson's
allan hancock college
coronavirus
COVID-19
vaccination
vaccine clinic

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content