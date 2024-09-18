Hancock College hosts pop-up flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A pop-up clinic Wednesday morning at Allan Hancock College brought out dozens of people who received flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.

For two hours, students, faculty, and staff were able to receive vaccines at the special one-day-only clinic that was held in the school's commons area, near the Student Services building.

The school's Student Health Services Department co-hosted the clinic, along with the Albertsons pharmacy in Orcutt.

Those receiving shots were given a ten percent off coupon for the grocery store.

The vaccine clinic was held during Hancock's "Wellness Wednesday" event that takes place each week.

In addition to the vaccination clinic, people who visited were also able to receive free acupuncture and massages.