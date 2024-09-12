New program launches to help connect Santa Maria Valley businesses with resources and job seekers

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A new program has been created in collaboration with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber and the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board to help connect local businesses with valuable resources and job seekers.

The "Build Your Workforce" program was launched this week as a new way to help strengthen the business community throughout the Santa Maria Valley.

"We're just trying to connect the business community to funding and other resources available for businesses that are looking to hire to bring on maybe a part time or temporary employee, provide paid work experience for them, or to upskill existing employees," said Molly Schiff, Santa Maria Valley Chamber Advocacy and Initiatives Director. "We're partnering with the Workforce Development Board to try to get businesses more aware of funding opportunities and resources, and hopefully connect to those who need that sort of opportunity with the appropriate resources."

Schiff added the creation of the new program is a result of seeing a need within the business community and trying to assist local employers solve current work-related difficulties.

"We hear anecdotally from businesses about their challenges with with hiring, with finding employees, with being able to afford employees at appropriate wages," said Schiff. "I think especially our small businesses that are looking for that extra help, and so hearing that, and hearing that the Workforce Board does have funding that's being underutilized, we really wanted to connect the dots and provide this service to benefit our local businesses, benefit our community, and also get that funding that we do have available used."

The Build Your Workforce program is available for all Santa Maria Valley businesses, including those who are not members of the Chamber.

Businesses that are interested in the program need to fill out the Business Service Interest Form, which will connect applicants with the program that best fits their workforce needs.

For more information about the Build Your Workforce program, click here to visit its information webpage on the Santa Maria Valley Chamber website.