Man dead after car crash in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A man died after crashing his car on West Main just west of Hansen Way in Santa Maria in a three-vehicle crash late Saturday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The solo male driver was pronounced dead at the scene as two other patients had moderate and minor injuries respectively and were transported by ambulance, detailed the SBCFD.

Three additional patients declined treatment by emergency personnel and more information on this incident will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.