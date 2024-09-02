Police turn to the public for help locating at-risk 24-year-old Santa Maria man

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department is turning to the public for help locating Christopher Jacob Lopez, a 24-year-old at-risk man from Santa Maria last seen on Monday, Sep. 2.

Lopez is five foot, eight inches tall, about 230 pounds, and was last seen at noon at 371 Town Center East in Santa Maria wearing a black hoodie, a black hat, and white shoes shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.