Thousands of newspapers sold to help support local cancer patients during annual Day of Hope fundraiser

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The 11th Annual Day of Hope fundraiser was held Wednesday in the Santa Maria Valley and surrounding communities to help support Mission Hope Cancer Center patients.

Starting at 7 a.m., dozens of teams were seen at numerous intersections, parking lots, and other gathering places to sell special edition $1 Santa Maria Times newspapers.

All of the proceeds directly benefit patient services and programs at Mission Hope, which operates two centers, its flagship facility in Santa Maria, and in Arroyo Grande inside the Matthew Will Memorial Medical Center.

The festive event culminated with a car parade through downtown Santa Maria, beginning at the Santa Maria Fairpark and concluding at Mission Hope Cancer Center, where a spirited crowd welcomed more than 50 custom and classic cars and trucks.

Despite the Day of Hope officially ending at noon on Wednesday, donations are still being accepted.

Those who wish to contribute may choose which center they would like to direct their donations to, either Santa Maria or Arroyo Grande.

For more information about the Day of Hope, or to make a donation, click here.