Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Thousands of newspapers sold to help support local cancer patients during annual Day of Hope fundraiser

Day of Hope
Dave Alley/KEYT
By
New
today at 11:56 am
Published 12:02 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The 11th Annual Day of Hope fundraiser was held Wednesday in the Santa Maria Valley and surrounding communities to help support Mission Hope Cancer Center patients.

Starting at 7 a.m., dozens of teams were seen at numerous intersections, parking lots, and other gathering places to sell special edition $1 Santa Maria Times newspapers.

All of the proceeds directly benefit patient services and programs at Mission Hope, which operates two centers, its flagship facility in Santa Maria, and in Arroyo Grande inside the Matthew Will Memorial Medical Center.

The festive event culminated with a car parade through downtown Santa Maria, beginning at the Santa Maria Fairpark and concluding at Mission Hope Cancer Center, where a spirited crowd welcomed more than 50 custom and classic cars and trucks.

Despite the Day of Hope officially ending at noon on Wednesday, donations are still being accepted.

Those who wish to contribute may choose which center they would like to direct their donations to, either Santa Maria or Arroyo Grande.

For more information about the Day of Hope, or to make a donation, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
community fundraiser
Day of Hope cancer fundraiser
KEYT
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content