Lompoc to host Election Candidate Forums for City Council and Lompoc School Board positions

today at 10:41 am
Published 10:49 am

LOMPOC, Calif. - Two non-partisan, dual-language candidate forums are coming to Lompoc this Fall.

The first forum will be Thursday, Sep. 26, 2024, for the candidates running for Lompoc City Council seats in Districts 1 and 4 and candidates running for Mayor.

The second forum will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, and will be for candidates running for Lompoc School Board positions (Districts 1, 2, 4 and 5).

Registration for community involvement at the forums opens this month.

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) encourages the community to participate in these forums by registering online to submit questions for the forum.

The Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch of AAUW is hosting these forums in collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Northern Santa Barbara County, the City of Lompoc, Future for Lompoc Youth and Allan Hancock College.

The forums will be recorded and available in English and Spanish for the community.

Evan Vega

Tony Almanza

