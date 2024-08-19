UCSB Sedgwick Reserve survives Lake Fire; researchers study fire’s effects

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - Fire behavior is one of the many things researchers study at the UCSB Sedgwick Reserve, but the recent Lake Fire was more than a scientific experiment.

"Initially, it was pretty scary not knowing what was going to happen," UCSB Sedgwick Reserve Director, Heather Constable said. "I mean, we've been prepared for this. This is on our mind all the time being in this country and all the research we do with fire."

About half of the six thousand acres of the vast Santa Ynez Valley property burned.

Much of the charred landscape was caused by backfires set by fire crews to remove fuel to protect the research station and other facilities, including neighboring Woodstock Ranch homes.

In a special report coming on August 23, we take a look at how fire was fought with fire at the Reserve.

We will see how most of the oak trees survived, while some did not and learn how the fire is leading to new research, while potentially altering long-standing studies of plants and animals conducted by university students.