C.A.R.E.4Paws serves hundreds of local pets with up to date care

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — C.A.R.E.4Paws is celebrating its 15 year anniversary with an honorary pet-care service day in Santa Maria on Sunday.

The non-profit organization is also celebrating a month anniversary of their newest mobile clinic that travels across the Central Coast to treat as many local pets as they can reach.

The 37-foot, state-of-the-art mobile veterinary unit, which serves marginalized communities in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Today, they will host pet-care services at the Santa Barbara County Animal Service’s Santa Maria Shelter.

Vet teams will perform surgeries in the mobile units and in the shelter from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. They are also hosting a walk-in vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..

Crews hope to help many families with their furry pets as pet costs rise along with other living essentials across the Country due to inflation.