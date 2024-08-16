Assemblymember Gregg Hart meets Lompoc locals during sidewalk office hours

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Assemblymember Gregg Hart met with Lompoc locals during his sidewalk office hours today.

Hart kicked off the day in Lompoc, then headed to Vandenberg Village to meet people where they are.

Sidewalk office hours gives people an opportunity to voice their concerns about local issues; like housing, inflation and new construction.

Today locals spoke to Hart about local campaign "Yes 4 Lompoc kids", regarding the 2024 school bond to fund upgrades for Lompoc schools.

Other locals are concerned about possible new construction in Vandenberg Village and effects it will have on current residents -- such as increased traffic and population.

Hart will continue his sidewalk office hours on Saturday in Guadalupe 1005 Guadalupe St. at 10 to 11:30 am and in Santa Maria 1111 South Broadway, Suite 101 from 12 to 1:30 pm.