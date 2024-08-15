Vineyard workers come together for a special health fair with food and music

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - A special health and wellness event takes place Saturday for workers who spend their time picking grapes and doing their part to create the wine coming out several honored Santa Barbara County regions.

Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation President Jessica Gasca says, "[V]ineyard workers are, if not one of, truly the most important part of what we're doing here and in the wine industry. Without our vineyard working community, we have nothing."

The third annual Vineyard Health and Resource Fair takes place in Buellton from 11 am to 2 pm.

It will be held at Coastal Vineyard Care Associates (224 East Hwy 246)

"[We] will be not be able to do it without this, workforce," said Rueben Solorzano with Coastal Vineyard Care Associates.

He says the wellness fair keeps the employees healthier and more productive. They see immediate results as soon as the workers are back in the vines.

They also have a better outlook for themselves and their families.

The fair will have medical screenings, doctors available for questions, food and education assistance, legal advice and women's rights information.

There will also be mariachi's, food trucks, and a bounce house.

Many of the workers coming to this fair not only have jobs at wineries, they also work other seasonal jobs including picking berries.

Managers say a healthy workforce will have a better outlook on their goals and their plans ahead with their families.

In the past, some just came here for the season and then relocated. Having more than one job, with employers and a community that care about them is a way to stabilize lives.



"Oh, my gosh, that's, incredible to see it," said Solorzano. "By Monday they will be happy and they do better work just because they feel like I am important now and they, they care about me. So they change the whole mentality that is really good because, you know, all these many years has been you only here because you can do this hard work."

Gasca said, "[T]o see the smiles, on the faces of our vineyard working community is so wonderful."

To sign up and get more information go to: Vineyard Health & Resource Fair