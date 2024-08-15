Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled for Friday

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX announced a Falcon 9 launch of the Transporter-11 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday, Aug. 16 starting at 11:20 a.m.

The 53-minute launch window has a backup opportunity scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17 starting at 11:20 a.m. as well shared SpaceX.

The Transporter-11 mission will carry 116 payloads destined for low-Earth orbit which include CubeSats, MicroSats, and an orbital transfer vehicle with its own eight payloads of which five will be deployed at a later date detailed SpaceX.

A live webcast of the mission will begin ten minutes before liftoff and can be watched here.

This will be the 12th flight for the first stage booster assigned this mission which previously launched: SDA-0A, SARah-2, and nine Starlink missions.

Following first stage separation (depicted below), the Falcon 9 will return to Earth to land on Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.