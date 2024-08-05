Skip to Content
Highway 166 overnight construction beings between Santa Maria and Guadalupe

today at 11:56 am
Published 12:08 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Construction continues at the intersection of Highway 166 and Black Road near Santa Maria and Guadalupe as part of the Traffic Signal and Safety Improvement Project.

One-way reversing traffic control on Highway 166 begins Monday night.

Overnight construction begins Monday night from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m as crews to prepare for the second phase of construction by removing the k-rail, opening Black Road to traffic, removing detour signs, and adding temporary striping.

Work will continue during the week along the north side of the intersection to add light poles and new drainage.

Overnight one-way traffic control is set to last through September.

Both lanes of Highway 166 will remain open during the daytime.

