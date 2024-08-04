Local non-profits take kids back-to-school shopping in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Local non-profit organizations took kids from the Santa Maria Valley back-to-school shopping at Old Navy on Sunday.

Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, Good Samaritan, and Family Services Agency gave families vouchers of up to $150 per child.

Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria and the Boys and Girls Club had volunteers guiding families through the process and helping kids shop. KIA of Santa Maria also participated handing out free backpacks.

According to the National Retail Federation, back-to-school shopping can be very costly for families. Some spend over $800 on clothing, shoes, electronics and school supplies each year.

Part of the money that funded the event today was donated by local fundraising and sponsors.