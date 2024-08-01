Crews stop forward progress of 2.14 acre fire east of Santa Maria near Foxen Canyon Rd

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Crews have stopped the forward progress of a 2.14 acre vegetation fire east of Santa Maria as of 1:51 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire burned vegetation next to the 8300 block of Foxen Canyon Road, but County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck tweeted the road is open to through traffic. The call time for this fire was 9:49 a.m. on Thursday.

The fire is 100% contained, and the cause is currently under investigation.