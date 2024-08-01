Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Crews stop forward progress of 2.14 acre fire east of Santa Maria near Foxen Canyon Rd

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
Published 2:31 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Crews have stopped the forward progress of a 2.14 acre vegetation fire east of Santa Maria as of 1:51 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire burned vegetation next to the 8300 block of Foxen Canyon Road, but County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck tweeted the road is open to through traffic. The call time for this fire was 9:49 a.m. on Thursday.

The fire is 100% contained, and the cause is currently under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
SANTA MARIA
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content