Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria Riverbed clean up Thursday

Jarrod Zinn / KEYT
today at 10:10 am
Published 11:13 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Clean-up efforts kicked off Thursday morning in the Santa Maria Riverbed.

Your News Channel found Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies, City Rangers, and clean-up crews working in the Riverbed on Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m.

Bulldozers were also found to be used during the clean-up efforts in the Santa Maria Riverbed.

This comes after the City of Santa Maria stopped allowing the Rescue Mission Alliance Central Coast to continue their weekly homeless outreach event on Wednesday.

Evan Vega

Christina Rodriguez

