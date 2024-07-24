Skip to Content
Homeless outreach event held in Santa Maria

today at 10:34 am
Published 10:48 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif, - Volunteers gathered at Preisker Park in Santa Maria on Wednesday morning to offer support and resources to those experiencing homelessness in the Santa Maria Valley.

Clothes, shoes, food, health services and more were given out by local agencies.

Central Coast Rescue Mission and Crestwood Christian Fellowship were some of the groups present at the outreach event.

Your News Channel will bring you more details about this event live at 4:30 and 6pm.

