Homeless outreach event held in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif, - Volunteers gathered at Preisker Park in Santa Maria on Wednesday morning to offer support and resources to those experiencing homelessness in the Santa Maria Valley.

Clothes, shoes, food, health services and more were given out by local agencies.

Central Coast Rescue Mission and Crestwood Christian Fellowship were some of the groups present at the outreach event.

