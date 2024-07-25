Santa Maria man arrested in connection with child sexual abuse material investigation Thursday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 20-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday in connection with an investigation into the possession and transmission of child sexual abuse material.

On July 25, around 7 a.m., a search warrant was executed in the 1300 block of Marie Court based on an investigation started when X Corp (formerly known as Twitter) submitted a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the use of their website to transmit child sexual abuse material detailed the Santa Maria Police Department in a press release Thursday.

The 20-year-old arrested during that search warrant was found to be in possession of hundreds of child sexual abuse material files on his electronic/personal devices shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, further investigation revealed the man had engaged in sexual acts with his dog which resulted in an additional charge.

The 20-year-old was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on the following charges:

PC 311.11(a)-Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

PC 311.11(c)(1)-Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material in Excess

PC 286.5(a)-Sexual Acts with an Animal

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Ochoa with the Santa Maria Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 805-928-9781 ext 2460.