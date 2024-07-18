Skip to Content
Deputies turn to the public for help identifying person connected to string of recent burglaries in Santa Ynez Valley

Image provided by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
By
today at 4:48 pm
Published 5:02 pm

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. – Deputies are investigated a series of recent burglaries in the Santa Ynez Valley and are turning to the public for help identifying one person captured on camera who is pictured above.

On Saturday, Jul. 6, deputies investigated a reported burglary at California Tacos in Buellton and on Saturday, Jul. 13, deputies were called to investigate a burglary at Taco Roco in Buellton stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the spree on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Jul. 17, deputies investigated two additional restaurant burglaries, one at the Red Barn and the other at SY Kitchen shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

A fifth burglary was investigated Thursday, Jul. 18, at AJ Spurs in Buellton and that has spurred this request for public assistance detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

In all five of these burglaries, multiple people force entry into the businesses and target locations where cash is kept explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies believe more than one person is associated with all five burglaries and the image above shows one of those people during the burglary at SY Kitchen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Solvang Sheriff's Substation at 805-686-5000 or you can report your information while remaining anonymous at 805-681-4171 or online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

