Ventura Training Center gives the formerly incarcerated fire crews a second chance at life

NIPOMO, Calif. -- Ventura Training Center is certifying the next generation of firefighters in California and giving formerly incarcerated individuals a second chance at life.

The ongoing Lake Fire that began nearly two weeks ago has burned 38,663 acres and is 42% contained thanks to the efforts of over 3,400 personnel in the hills and in two separate base camps.

Agencies from across the nation have traveled to the Central Coast to help combat the flames and get people back into the Santa Ynez communities.

Cal Fire has hundreds of personnel out on scene, and some cadet's are part of the Ventura Training Center (VTC).

VTC offers formerly-incarcerated firefighters an opportunity to continue using the skills and knowledge they worked acquired while participating in the Conservation Camp Program or the while in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

Through the help of partnership with the Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC) and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), VTC developed an enhanced firefighter training and certification program to give individuals an opportunity to thrive and serve their communities post-incarceration.

VTC has graduated over 200 people and began training in October 2018. They receive hundreds of applications each year. Currently there are 57 cadets, all combating the Lake Fire.

The 18-month program accepts trainees who have recently been part of a trained firefighting workforce housed in fire camps or institutional firehouses operated by CAL FIRE and CDCR.

People have resources for essential needs, mental health and rehabilitation. Moreover, participants leave with job training skills, education and a firefighting certification. After completion of the program, cadets are qualified to apply for firefighting jobs with local, state, and federal firefighting agencies.

Members of the California Conservation Corps (CCC) a state volunteer program are also eligible to participate.

To learn more visit https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/facility-locator/conservation-camps/ventura/