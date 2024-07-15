Santa Maria Joint Union High School District President submits resignation to run for Mayor

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Diana Perez, President of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Education, has submitted a letter of resignation to the organization and announced her candidacy for Mayor of Santa Maria.

Perez's departure from the position is effective Monday, Jul. 15 shared the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District in a press release about the announcement.

"I have full faith in the current board members and the Superintendent to continue to make the best decisions for our students and all district personnel," said Perez. "We have made significant improvements at all our high schools. There is still great work to be done. The last ten years on the school board have prepared me for the next step as I announce that I will be running for Mayor of Santa Maria. It’s the right time in my life to take on new challenges, and I am eager to address the issues facing our city, helping to guide Santa Maria towards a brighter future."

Perez was appointed to the position of President on a provisional basis in 2014 to replace the retiring Dr. Dean Reece detailed the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

The regional education board is expected to start the provisional appointment process for the next President during the regular school board meeting scheduled in August of this year or call for a special election to fill the Trustee position for Area 4 explained the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

The term for that Trustee position will expire in December of 2026 and the Board has 60 days to fill the current vacancy stated the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

"I believe Ms. Perez helped make the district a better place for students, staff, and the community," shared Superintendent Antonio Garcia following the announcement.

The resignation letter, provided to Your News Channel from Perez on Monday, details a key aspect of Perez's candidacy stating, "This year, we have approved a new high school bond measure for the purpose of building a 4th comprehensive high school. Our three comprehensive high schools were built for 2,000 students. Currently, Pioneer Valley High and Santa Maria High School have about 3,000 students enrolled, and Righetti High has about 2,500 students. Now is the time to support the need of space and expanded resources our students will benefit from for years to come."

On the phone with Your News Channel about her announcement, Perez also cited the depleted reserves and future budget troubles for the City of Santa Maria as well as a living wage for local firefighters as additional reasons for her decision to run for Mayor.