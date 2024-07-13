Lake Fire burns nearly over 37,000 acres with 19% containment after a week of flames

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. -- The Lake Fire in the Santa Ynez Valley has burned 37,472 acres and is 19% contained as of Saturday Morning.

The original fire began a week ago on July 5 near the 2007 Zaca Burn Scar.

There are now Two campsites in the Santa Maria Valley housing over 3,000 firefighters who are combatting the fire 24 hours a day.

Santa Barbara County Fire encourages people to prepare to leave during an evacuation warning. People can prepare family members, pets and essential items like medication and important documents.

If people feel threatened during a warning leave immediately waiting for an order to evacuate is not necessary. People who are disabled should leave during a warning, as well as people with large animals.

Highway 154 is not included within the evacuation warning zones and does remain open.

Evacuation Order & Warnings Updates – as of July 12, 1:00pm

Evacuation Order downgraded to EVACUATION WARNING - The area between 8721 Foxen Canyon Road and the intersection of Zaca Lake Road and Foxen Canyon Road. Foxen Canyon Road is this area is back open.

Evacuation Warning upgraded to EVACUATION ORDER - The area of KP Ranch west of Alisos Road, and includes parts of Estelle Vineyard Drive, Santa Agueda Creek, and Brinkerhoff Avenue. Leave now.

The following areas are under an EVACUATION ORDER:

The area east of La Brea Creek and Forest Route 10N06, south of the Los Padres National Forest boundary, and north of the Sisquoc River

Woodstock (Areas north of Calzada Ave, east of E. Oak Trail Rd., west of Happy Canyon, and south of the Sisquoc River)

Goat Rock Areas (Area of Goat Rock, east of Figueroa Creek, north of the US Forest Service entrance at Happy Canyon Road, and south of Cachuma Mountain)

SB Ranger area (remote forest area east of Goat Rock)

Parts of the Figueroa Mountain area as follows: south of Tunnel House at Sisquoc River, east of Figueroa Creek, north of the southern end of Cachuma Mountain, and west of Los Padres National Forest areas

All areas from Figueroa Mountain Road at Junction Camp (including Tunnel Rd) to Chamberlin Ranch and all areas from Zaca Lake Rd at Foxen Canyon Road north to the Sisquoc River.

The following areas are under an EVACUATION WARNING: