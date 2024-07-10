Evacuations continue as the Lake Fire burns thousands of acres in Santa Barbara County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Nearly 3,000 Firefighters from across southern California are camping in Santa Maria as they battle the Lake Fire in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The Lake Fire has now burned 29,987 acres as of Wednesday and is 16% contained. Three firefighters have been injured in their efforts to take down this fire.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, approximately 1,500 people have been evacuated.

Fire crews are working to prevent the fire from spreading to more populated areas. For more details and tips on how to prepare for fire evacuations visit the link ReadySbc.org.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for the following areas:

All areas from Figueroa Mountain Road at Junction Camp (including Tunnel Rd) to Chamberlin Ranch

All areas from Zaca Lake Rd at Foxen Canyon Road north to the Sisquoc River including east of Foxen Canyon Road to the 9000 block.

Figueroa Mountain Road from the Grass Mountain Trail Head to the neighborhood within Sawmill Basin, including Tunnel Road and the Figueroa Campground.

The Woodstock and Goat Rock areas, east of Figueroa Creek, north of the US Forest Service entrance at Happy Canyon, and south of Cachuma Mountain.

Currently, the evacuation warnings below are in effect for the following areas:

Areas north of Calzada Ave , east of E. Oak Trail Road, west of Happy Canyon, and south of the Sisquoc River.

Areas east of Foxen Canyon Road and south of the Sisquoc River not covered by the above evacuation order

Areas north and east of Alisos Road, west of Cachuma Creek and south of the U.S. Forest Service entrance at Happy Canyon Road

The area starting at the south end of Cachuma Creek, northeast of Santa Cruz Peak, west through Grand Spring and to the northern portion of Cachuma Creek

Despite evacuation warnings reaching to Highway 154, the Highway remains open detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

For updates regarding the air quality across Santa Barbara County, visit the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District webpage.