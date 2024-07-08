Three people transported to local hospitals after two-vehicle collision on Highway 154 Monday

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. – Three people were transported by ambulance from the scene of a vehicle collision between two trucks, one hauling a cattle trailer, on Highway 154 near Foxen Canyon Road west of Los Olivos Monday.

Two of the transported people had major injuries and were taken to Santa Ynez Airport for airlift to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital while the third person with moderate injuries was transported to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital for treatment detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a full-sized pick-up truck hauling a cattle trailer with two men inside collided with a full-sized pickup truck with three women inside.

The two men exited the truck on their own and declined to be transported from the scene for their reported minor injuries over the advice of medical personnel shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The second truck had heavy impact on its side doors and two of the women were able to get out of the truck without help from first responders explained the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

All first responders have been cleared from this incident stated the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.