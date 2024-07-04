Jones St. and Bradley Road to get pavement repairs

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Both Jones Street and Bradley Road are set for pavement repairs next week, according to the City of Santa Maria.

Below is a press release on the upcoming project:

Drivers are advised that temporary delays will occur during the daytime on Jones Street and Bradley Road, and during the nighttime on Bradley Road, due to the City’s Pavement Repairs Project. The repairs are set to begin Wednesday, July 10th on Jones Street between College Drive and Bradley Road through the end of July (weather permitting). Following Jones, the contractor will move onto Bradley Road and continue south. It is recommended to use alternate routes when possible if travelling between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Jones Street or Bradley Road between Jones Street and Stowell Road, and between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. on Bradley Road between Stowell Road and Betteravia Road.

The project will include the removal and replacement of old and failed asphalt paving, removal of existing traffic striping, grinding of the edges of the existing pavement, the placement of hot mix asphalt overlay, then re-establishment of traffic striping. The City has contracted Main Line Engineering Construction Inc. to perform this work funded by Measure A, Gas Tax, and SB-1 Gas Tax dollars.

Having safe, well-maintained roads is a top priority for the City, which knows how important it is to our residents and infrastructure. As one of its Smart City, Safe City tools, the Department of Public Works diligently tracks the Pavement Condition Index (PCI) to assess the condition of streets. Based on available funds, including tax revenue from gas purchases, staff conducts annual assessments and develop road projects.

The street segments that are part of these pavement repairs include:

East Jones Street from South College Drive to South Concepcion Avenue

East Jones Street from South Concepcion Avenue to South Bradley Road

South Bradley Road from East Jones Street to Sierra Madre Avenue

South Bradley Road from Sierra Madre Avenue to East Stowell Road

South Bradley Road from East Stowell Road to East Battles Road (Night Work)

South Bradley Road from East Battles Road to Betteravia Road (Night Work)

The contractor will post construction notices to residents and businesses along affected streets with the dates, informing when parking and access to streets will be prohibited.

City staff recommends that drivers obey all temporary construction signs and reduce driving speeds in construction areas. The City appreciates drivers’ cooperation and patience.

Questions may be directed to the Department of Public Works, Engineering Division at (805) 925-0951 extension 2225.

City of Santa Maria