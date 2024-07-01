Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled to launch eight small satellites Monday evening

Courtesy of Firefly Aerospace
By
New
today at 11:04 am
Published 11:33 am

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Firefly Aerospace is scheduled to launch a Venture Class Launch Services Demo 2 carrying eight CubeSats with liftoff scheduled for 9:03 p.m. Monday.

The 'Noise of Summer' mission (Alpha FLTA005) is part of the Venture Class Launch Services Demonstration 2 contracts to launch small satellites, or CubeSats, awarded to three companies including Firefly Black LLC of Cedar Park, Texas by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The eight CubeSats on this mission were selected through NASA's CubeSat Launch Initiative which provides opportunities to satellite developers at domestic educational institutions and non-profits.

The eight CubeSats and their origins are listed below:

  • CatSat from the University of Arizona
  • KUbeSat-1 from the University of Kansas
  • MESAT1 from the University of Maine
  • R5-S4 from the NASA Johnson Space Center
  • R5-S2-2.0 from the NASA Johnson Space Center
  • Serenity from Teachers in Space
  • SOC-i from the University of Washington
  • TechEdSat-11 (TES-11) from the NASA Ames Research Center

Firefly Aerospace will host a live stream of the launch in collaboration with NASASpaceflight that begins 30 minutes before launch and can be watched here.

Viewers are encouraged to share any images or videos they shoot with Your News Channel here. Be sure to include your name, your location, and any other information you have!

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
CubeSat launch
Firefly Aerospace
KEYT
spaceport
Vandenberg space force base

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content