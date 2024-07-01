Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled to launch eight small satellites Monday evening

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Firefly Aerospace is scheduled to launch a Venture Class Launch Services Demo 2 carrying eight CubeSats with liftoff scheduled for 9:03 p.m. Monday.

The 'Noise of Summer' mission (Alpha FLTA005) is part of the Venture Class Launch Services Demonstration 2 contracts to launch small satellites, or CubeSats, awarded to three companies including Firefly Black LLC of Cedar Park, Texas by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The eight CubeSats on this mission were selected through NASA's CubeSat Launch Initiative which provides opportunities to satellite developers at domestic educational institutions and non-profits.

The eight CubeSats and their origins are listed below:

CatSat from the University of Arizona

KUbeSat-1 from the University of Kansas

MESAT1 from the University of Maine

R5-S4 from the NASA Johnson Space Center

R5-S2-2.0 from the NASA Johnson Space Center

Serenity from Teachers in Space

SOC-i from the University of Washington

TechEdSat-11 (TES-11) from the NASA Ames Research Center

Firefly Aerospace will host a live stream of the launch in collaboration with NASASpaceflight that begins 30 minutes before launch and can be watched here.

