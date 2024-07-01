Murder charges filed against two men in connection with March 2021 homicide on Foxen Canyon Road

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Monday, Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced that murder charges have been filed against Fabian Apolinar-Solano and Hilario Moreno Solano in connection with the March 7, 2021, murder of Santiago Maldonado Martinez on Foxen Canyon Road.

Apolinar-Solano was arraigned on one felony count of murder on Jun. 28, 2024, in Santa Maria Superior Court where he entered a plea of not guilty shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

He remains in custody with bail set at $4 million and is next scheduled to appear in court on Jul. 8, 2024 explained the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Hilario Moreno Solano remains at large and has an outstanding murder arrest warrant detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office on Monday.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Matt Maxwell at 805-681-4150 or you can remain anonymous and provide information by calling 805-681-4171.

On Mar. 7, 2021, first responders were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the 6200 block of Foxen Canyon Road that was later determined to be a suspicious death and Sheriff's took over the investigation.

On Mar. 30, 2021, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased 17-year-old as Santiago Maldonado Martinez of Shandon