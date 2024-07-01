Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

City of Santa Maria to observe July 4 without trash or recycling collection services, street sweeping

KEYT
By
Published 10:00 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria announced no trash collection, recycling collection or street sweeping will happen July 4 due to holiday observation.

These operations will happen a day later as is commonplace for all holiday weeks and residential containers are to be outside by 6:00 a.m. the following day, explained the City of Santa Maria.

The Santa Regional Landfill as well as all City administrative offices will also be closed on Thursday with the former reopening at 7:00 a.m. on July 5, according to the City of Santa Maria.

Questions can be directed to the City of Santa Maria's Utilities Department via phone.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
CITY OF SANTA MARIA
garbage services
KEYT
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content