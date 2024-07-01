City of Santa Maria to observe July 4 without trash or recycling collection services, street sweeping

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria announced no trash collection, recycling collection or street sweeping will happen July 4 due to holiday observation.

These operations will happen a day later as is commonplace for all holiday weeks and residential containers are to be outside by 6:00 a.m. the following day, explained the City of Santa Maria.

The Santa Regional Landfill as well as all City administrative offices will also be closed on Thursday with the former reopening at 7:00 a.m. on July 5, according to the City of Santa Maria.

Questions can be directed to the City of Santa Maria's Utilities Department via phone.