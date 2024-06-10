Detectives investigate attempted murder of juvenile at 700 block of Rosemary Road in Santa Maria Sunday morning

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office (SBCSO) detectives are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile with severe injuries just past midnight Sunday just outside Santa Maria.

According to the SBCSO, units arrived to see a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds after reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Rosemary Road at 12:02 a.m. Sunday.

The teenager was transported to an area hospital while detectives later secured the crime scene for forensics and detectives responded for followups, explained the SBCSO.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation and detectives are encouraging those with information about the incident or suspects to come forward to the SBCSO.

The SBCSO's Detective Bureau or its anonymous tip line is available via phone or website.