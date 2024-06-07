Skip to Content
Fire crews responding to one-acre vegetation fire off Highway 166 east of Cuyama

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 2:10 pm
Published 2:17 pm

CUYAMA, Calif. – Firefighters are responding to a one-acre vegetation fire off of Highway 166 east of Cuyama Friday.

The fire has a moderate rate of spread and is located on the northern side of Highway 166 detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is an ongoing fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

