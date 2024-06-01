Skip to Content
Hundreds of people gather for the 81st Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade

Christina Rodriguez
today at 5:32 pm
Published 5:52 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Hundreds of people gathered in Santa Maria on Saturday for the 81st Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade.

Community members, local businesses and travelers form across the United States enjoyed over 100 floats and acts.

Small businesses joined in by creating their own floats. Local schools participated with their marching bands and local sports teams had hundreds of kids out waving at the crowds.

The parade began at 10 am with many folks continuing heading to the rodeo show Saturday evening.

For a glimpse at this mornings parade stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 6 p.m. tonight.

Christina Rodriguez

