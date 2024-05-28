Skip to Content
One person has died after early morning residential fire in Lompoc Friday

LOMPOC, Calif. – One person died after an early morning residential fire in the 1300 block of West Locust Avenue in Lompoc Friday.

Around 16 minutes after midnight, fire crews arrived at the scene of a residential fire with one unaccounted occupant stated Lompoc Fire Department in a press release about the response.

The first engine on the scene advanced on the flames with a hose line and made entry into the single-story home detailed Lompoc Fire Department.

According to Lompoc Fire Department, crews were able to extinguish the fire and remove the one unaccounted resident from the home.

Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the person died from their injuries at the scene explained the Lompoc Fire Department.

There were no other injuries from the response and the cause of the fire remains under investigation shared the Lompoc Fire Department.

